Baltimore County launches $1 flat rate evening parking in select Towson garages

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County wants you to come to Towson, so the revenue authority announced a new $1 flat-rate evening parking program at three garages.

The new rate applies to all vehicles entering participating garages after 5 p.m. and exiting before 4 a.m. the following morning. The $1 flat fee is now available at the following locations:



Library Parking Facility, located at 115 E. Towsontown Blvd.

Baltimore Avenue Parking Facility, located at 110 W. Susquehanna Ave.

Tolbert Parking Facility, located at 108 Ware Ave.

The initiative was developed through collaboration between the Baltimore County Revenue Authority, the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, and the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

“Creating a stronger nighttime economy in Towson means supporting the restaurants, retailers, and small businesses that make downtown a destination,” said Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development Director Jonathan Sachs.

“This partnership helps remove one of the biggest barriers people mention—parking—and makes it easier for people to choose Towson for a night out.”

This news comes as Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill announced earlier this week that it is closing its Towson Town Center location.

The steakhouse is just the latest closure at the Town Center, as the Apple Store announced its closure about two weeks ago.

RELATED: Major stores leaving Towson Town Center

Multiple businesses in Towson have departed since mid-2025, including surrounding businesses near the Cinemark theater, such as Nando's and the Greene Turtle, which closed following a promotional event that sparked increased enforcement and scrutiny from Baltimore County officials.

Other businesses that have closed inside the mall include Tommy Bahama, Madewell, Banana Republic, and Wockenfuss Candies.