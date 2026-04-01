Baltimore County family sues police department after officers allegedly beat and shot their autistic son

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County family is suing the police department, alleging officers beat and shot their autistic son during two mental health crises in 2025.

WATCH: Baltimore County family sues police over shooting of autistic son Baltimore County family sues police over shooting of autistic son

Lawyers for John Haley said his parents called the police for help during the crises. In April, officers allegedly went into the family's bathroom and beat Haley.

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Less than three weeks later, officers returned to the home. Lawyers said Haley pulled out a knife because one of the responding officers had also been at the first call.

The family said Haley did not swing the knife at officers, adding that a "calamity of errors" led to officers opening fire.

"Officer Smith shot John 12 times. And his hip, in his back and as he fell to the ground six more times in the front of his torso," attorney Thomas Bundy said.

The family is also asking for a formal investigation into the department.

Baltimore County Police said the matter remains under review by Internal Affairs and did not comment on the pending lawsuit.

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