Baltimore County Council preparing for data center moratorium vote

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Data centers have been up for debate in Baltimore County for quite some time.

Currently, there's a moratorium on data center developments until January 1st.

On Tuesday, Baltimore County Council will decide whether or not to extend that pause to December 2027.

"The public needs much more of an opportunity to comment on data centers," said Councilman David Marks, "This is a very complex issue that involved land use, taxation, water use, and we don't want to rush judgment on any of these issues."

At a council meeting last week, many neighbors agreed but urged members to take it a step further.

"Extend the moratorium and change "am" to "or" and seriously consider whether they should be there at all. It's our land, our home, and we have carried enough on the east side," one resident said.

However, another man asked for an amendment to allow the moratorium to end early once appropriate regulations are adopted.

"Data centers can provide significant income and economic opportunities for Baltimore County including good family sustaining union jobs that means opportunities not only for experienced trades people, but also new workers," he told council members.

President and CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, Kelly Schulz is also against the pause.

She previously told WMAR-2 News that the county could risk missing out on opportunities for growth.

"I think this is a way to look at a way to advance our innovation and our technology industries," Schulz said.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.