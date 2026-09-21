Rainy, cooler workweek

Good morning, happy Earth Wind and Fire day! It's also Monday.

This 21st of September brings rain into the forecast, with just a pinch of warmth. It will be muggy out there. Rain attire will be needed as you plan out the day. Off and on showers linger throughout the rest of your Monday, with rain chances just about every day this week. With the added moisture lingering, temperatures take a hit. Get ready for below average temps for a stretch!

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday

A chance of showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 58.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.