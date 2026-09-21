Baltimore man arrested with loaded handgun at APG after alleged I-95 road rage incident

A Baltimore man was arrested after Maryland State Police say he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on I-95.

Adam Kuper, 25, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and other related charges.

State police said troopers were called around 9:41 a.m. Friday for a report of someone brandishing a firearm on northbound I-95 near mile marker 72 in Baltimore County.

Investigators allege Kuper, who was driving a white Mazda CX-5, pointed a firearm at another driver before continuing north into Harford County. No injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police

Troopers, investigators with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative and Aberdeen Proving Ground police later located Kuper on Aberdeen Proving Ground property.

Police said Kuper had a loaded 9mm handgun when he was taken into custody. He was arrested without incident and turned over to Maryland State Police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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