Baltimore County Council approves raising members' salaries from $69K to nearly $120K

TOWSON, Md. — Incoming Baltimore County Council members will make $119,750 a year, up from the current $69,000 salary, under a pay increase approved by the council this week.

The increase amounts to $50,750, or about 73.6%. The council chair's salary will increase from $77,000 to $129,750, an increase of $52,750, or about 68.5%.

The new salaries will apply to council members seated following the November 2026 general election. Baltimore County voters approved expanding the council from seven to nine members in 2024 and amended the county charter to consider council membership a full-time position for compensation purposes.

The Personnel and Salary Advisory Board recommended salaries of $140,000 for council members and $150,000 for the chair. The council instead approved lower amounts.

During debate on the measure, Councilman Izzy Patoka argued that council members' responsibilities and workloads have grown over the years, particularly as constituents increasingly expect immediate responses through email, text messages, and social media.

Councilman Nino Mangione opposed the increase, arguing that expanding the council from seven to nine members will mean fewer constituents for each council member at a time when residents are struggling, and the county faces other needs, including public safety and infrastructure.

The measure passed 4-2. Mangione and Councilman David Marks voted against it, while Councilman Julian Crandell was absent.

The council also approved a raise for the county executive. The position's annual salary will increase from $192,000 to $240,000 for the term beginning in December 2026, an increase of $48,000, or 25%.

That measure passed 5-1, with Mangione casting the only opposing vote and Crandell absent.

Council members held off on a separate proposal involving compensation for the county's chief administrative officer. The council voted to extend that measure for further discussion at its next work session and legislative session.

The compensation changes also carry additional retirement costs. An actuarial analysis of several compensation measures estimates they would collectively increase the county's annual employer retirement system costs by $133,259 beginning in fiscal year 2029. Of that amount, $90,375 is attributed to the council compensation changes.

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