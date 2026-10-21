Korn, Iron Maiden, Bad Omens to headline Boardwalk Rock's 2027 return to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Boardwalk Rock will return to Ocean City in May 2027, with headliners Korn, Bad Omens, and Iron Maiden.

The festival debuted in 2025, but the event was canceled in 2026 after two headline acts dropped out forcing organizers to cancel the event entirely.

The festival will take place May 14 - 16, 2027. Presale tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. for 1 hour only.

Other acts announced include Breaking Benjamin, Alice in Chains, Marilyn Manson, and Judas Priest.

Boardwalk Rock is one of three C3 Presents music festivals held in Ocean City, along with Oceans Calling and Country Calling.

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