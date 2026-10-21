Lidl signs go up at long-vacant grocery store on Belair Road

BALTIMORE — After years of waiting, neighbors are seeing a sign that the Lidl on Belair Road may finally be moving toward opening. The grocery chain’s name is now on the building.

Built on the site of the former Bi-Rite Supermarket, the store at 5950 Belair Road has sat empty with its exterior largely unchanged since January 2023.

Lidl confirmed to WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii that it plans to open the store, but has not announced an opening date.

A spokesperson for Lidl US provided this statement:

“We are excited to confirm we are planning to open a new Lidl US store in Baltimore on Belair Road. We announce store opening dates a month in advance and we will reach back out to share more specifics, including store opening timing, soon.”

WMAR-2 News previously reported that the store received its use and occupancy permit in January 2023. As the building sat empty, residents questioned whether infrastructure problems were preventing it from opening.

RELATED: Lidl opening in limbo: Northeast Baltimore community seeks answers on empty supermarket site

The Mayor’s Office told WMAR-2 News during our previous reporting that the city had not identified infrastructure problems or safety concerns that would prevent the store from opening.

READ MORE: City confirms no infrastructure issues preventing Lidl from opening as Northeast Baltimore store sits vacant

Councilwoman Danielle McCray previously said a Lidl representative had cited refrigeration and supply chain issues at the site in 2024. At the time, the company had reaffirmed its commitment to opening but had not provided her office with a clear timeline.

For neighbors, the wait has meant more than looking at an empty building. Some told WMAR-2 News they were eager for another affordable grocery option within walking distance.

“It's crazy how quickly they built it compared to how long it's been sitting there,” resident Harmony Richardson said during our earlier reporting.

The Belair Road store is one of several Lidl projects WMAR-2 News has tracked in Baltimore. The company also signed a lease to replace Streets Market at Yard 56 on Eastern Avenue. Separately, our reporting has examined uncertainty surrounding a proposed Lidl at the Perkins-Somerset-Oldtown redevelopment. The latest statement addresses only the Belair Road location.

READ MORE: Lidl celebrated new stores in Bethesda and Bowie, but Baltimore projects sit idle

For now, Lidl says more information about the Belair Road opening is coming soon. A grand opening date has not been announced.