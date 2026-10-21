Christmas Train Garden at Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company in Dundalk canceled this season

DUNDALK, Md. — A 45-year holiday tradition in Dundalk has been canceled this season. The Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company announced on its Facebook page that, “with a heavy heart,” it had to cancel its annual Christmas Train Garden.

The fire company says it is committed to reviving the train garden for the 2027-2028 season and is looking for outside help with next year’s build.

Wise Avenue took over the Dundalk tradition in 1981 after the career fire station could no longer support it.

At its peak, the train garden attracted nearly 50,000 visitors a year and was one of the largest Christmas displays in the state.

Anyone interested in helping with next year’s display can contact the fire company at info@wavc.org.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.