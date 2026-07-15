Driver of MTA bus involved in Pikesville crash that injured 30+ identified

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration have identified the driver of the bus involved in the Pikesville mass casualty incident.

The driver has been identified as Tavon Giles, who has been a bus operator since September 2023, according to an MTA spokesperson.

Giles was operating the LocalLink 89 route, which travels from the Rogers Avenue Metro Station to Owings Mills.

Wednesday marks one week since the devastating collision that hospitalized 36 people, including Giles and another person who suffered critical injuries.

RELATED: 36 injured in 12-vehicle Pikesville crash; MTA bus driver in critical condition

Baltimore County police say that on July 8, the bus operated by Giles was traveling southbound in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road when it struck several vehicles before losing control and crashing into a FedEx building.

Surveillance video obtained by WMAR-2 News shows the MTA bus running through a red light and striking a white SUV.

Courtesy: 877-OUCH-911 Surveillance footage of the MTA bus running the red light on Reisterstown Road

Twelve vehicles were involved in the collision, which required more than 100 first responders to be called to the scene.

"The type of scene that is more associated with a war scene, but we're so happy that everyone survived. We're now working with first responders to try to get it back to a sense of normalcy for the community," said Joe Dixon, Baltimore County Fire Chief.

An MTA spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that the ongoing investigation is being led by the Baltimore County Police Department, with assistance from the MTA and MTA police.

"At this time, the agency is unable to comment on specific details regarding the investigation," the spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.