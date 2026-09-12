Arbutus community honors 9/11 victims, first responders with 343-flag remembrance ceremony

ARBUTUS, Md. — Hundreds of community members gathered in Arbutus on Friday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with a ceremony honoring the victims, survivors, first responders, and families forever impacted by the tragedy.

Hosted by the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department, the remembrance began with a 343-Flag Honor Walk and candlelight vigil through the community.

Participants carried American flags and placed them on fire department property in memory of the 343 firefighters of the Fire Department of New York who died while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.

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The ceremony featured several speakers, including Adam Strine, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and auxiliary member of the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department.

Strine shared his personal connection to September 11, recalling that he had visited New York City just days before the attacks and spent time at the World Trade Center. Like many Americans, he initially believed the first plane crash was a tragic accident before realizing the nation was under attack when a second plane struck.

He described feeling helpless as he watched the events unfold before receiving orders to deploy to Kuwait, a moment he said renewed his sense of purpose and commitment to military service.

Strine also reflected on the unity he witnessed in the days and months after the attacks, saying Americans put aside political and personal differences to support one another and their country. He urged those gathered to remember those lessons today.

“If 9/11 did anything, it gave us one thing, and that there was proof that even with our differences, we can draw close, we can become one nation,” Strine said. “That gently watches over and cares for each other.”

The evening concluded with two beams of light representing the Twin Towers, surrounded by the 343 flags and candles, as attendees paused to reflect on the lives lost and the lasting impact of September 11.

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