Harford County remembers 25 years since the 9/11 attacks

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County community gathered at the Harford County Fairgrounds in Bel Air to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks, 25 years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

Emergency response vehicles filled the fairgrounds as residents, officials, and clergy came together for the remembrance ceremony.

WMAR

"We pray that all of those 3,000 who died on that day,” said Rev. Stephen Sutton of the St. Ignatius, Hickory Catholic Church, “We pray this special way for all of those kept running into the building, the 343 firemen, the 90 police officers and volunteers to bring people out.”

Among those lost 25 years ago on this day, a pair of people considered their neighbors.

“We lost Joe Maggitti who was a local rec council volunteer and father and Sgt. Troy who resided at the Aberdeen Proving Ground and was lost at the Pentagon and Mr. Maggitti was lost at the World towers,” said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, “After this event we lost a number of people who were lost in combat in both Afghanistan and Iraq so that was just the beginning.”

WMAR

The painful memories of that day for some more resemble pages in the nation’s history book for others who followed.

A point not lost upon those committed to honoring their sacrifice.

WMAR

“Twenty five years ago is a generation,” said Cassilly, “The students with us today and other young adults didn’t witness 9/11 in real time, so it’s up to the rest of us, the old folks here, to tell them what we remember and our response; that we remember the innocent lives lost and we recall that when evil tried to defeat America, we did not fall apart.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.