ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Songwriters Festival is back for its fifth year, featuring hundreds of artists and more than two dozen venues throughout the weekend.

The four-day festival, presented by Rams Head, highlights nationally known and acclaimed singers and songwriters with performances all throughout downtown Annapolis.

"This is such a wonderful example of what makes Annapolis an amazing place to live and visit and to work and play," Mayor Jared Littmann said. "It's Annapolis is so wonderful for so many reasons... It's a vibrant arts community and this is just one of the great examples. Things like this and the film festival it brings people together."

Officials say the festival is one way to highlight the artistic nature of the city.

"I think Annapolis is a great art community and this is really just exposing the art of songwriting," Kyle Muehlhauser, owner of Rams Head, said.

WATCH: Annapolis Songwriters Festival returns with 'a lot of different styles' 'A lot more diverse' Annapolis Songwriters Festival returns for 5th year with hundreds of artists

Each year, the festival grows larger.

"We have about 130 songwriters here throughout the weekend. Sixteen partner venues so you get to experience a lot of everything," Muehlhauser said.

The festival features performances across a variety of genres, and with so many artists in town, some even collaborate with one another.

"It's a lot more diverse, so I'm proud of that and we have a lot of different songwriters here with a lot of different styles," Muehlhauser said. "It transformed the city over the whole weekend. It's really cool to see songwriters walking around with guitars on their backs. We're just having a conversation about some of the songwriters; they just met each other and we went out to dinner together last night and it's a great opportunity for that to kinda collaborate and write some new songs."

The mayor says he is thrilled to have the festival back and says the event helps highlight local businesses.

"I want our businesses to be thriving and doing well, so I love that these events bring people in. I want them to support the local businesses, go dine here, get some flowers from here," Littmann said. "Go get dessert afterwards and something to drink, if that's what you like to do. But support the local economy and frankly, if you haven't been here in a while, it's a great opportunity to remind yourself of why you love Annapolis."

Main stage performances on Saturday and Sunday will be on Calvert Street between Bladen and West streets.

"Due to the city dock construction, we're back on Calvert Street this year. Young the Giant will be our headliner there and that's a ticketed show in the street so you get to experience a lot of different things," Muehlhauser said.

Free musician showcases are happening in walkable areas, with unique stops along the way to show off restaurants and shops in Annapolis.

Littmann says people should come out to enjoy the performances despite the main stage being in a different location this year.

"Festivals like this, they don't automatically come back every year. They come back if we patronize them, so if you enjoy it, I don't take it for granted that you're gonna take this year off and wait till next year to come to city dock come this year," Littmann said.

Click here for the full festival schedule

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