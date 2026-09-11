Maryland leaders weigh options to protect Medicaid coverage for thousands of residents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland leaders are working to protect Medicaid coverage for thousands of residents as federal cuts threaten benefits across the state.

The state previously covered the cost of federal Medicaid cuts but can only do so temporarily. Officials say the program now needs dedicated revenue to remain sustainable.

Delegate Bonnie Cullison, a Montgomery County Democrat, said the central question facing lawmakers is how to ensure residents can afford the health care they need.

"How are we going to make sure that our residents have the health care that they need? And that means being able to afford it," Cullison said.

Maryland leaders weigh options to protect Medicaid coverage

Cullison also warned of the financial consequences of leaving residents without coverage.

"When people do not have healthcare, they don't have preventative services, they wait until something gets really serious, and they go to the most expensive healthcare on the planet, which is the emergency room, and then they can't pay for that. They do not have the finances to pay for that. And so, you know, by law, our systems, our state systems pay for what's called uncompensated care," Cullison said.

One of the largest proposals under consideration is continuing a 1% tax on insurance. Experts say that without extending the tax, hundreds of thousands of Marylanders could lose coverage.

Johanna Fabian-Marks of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange described the population most at risk.

"They earn too much to qualify for Medicaid. They're too young and they don't qualify for Medicare. So they're this population that is in need of coverage, um, because they don't have access to it through other sources," Fabian-Marks said.

The group Maryland Health Care for All has proposed additional revenue options, including eliminating pharmaceutical subsidies for advertisements and raising the alcohol tax.

Vinny DeMarco of Maryland Health Care for All made the case for an alcohol tax increase.

"A drink increase in the excise tax on alcohol would bring in over $220 million a year, over $220 million a year, and reduce underage drinking and other problems caused by alcohol. We think it's time," DeMarco said.

The commission is scheduled to meet again in October to debate the proposals. The legislature is expected to decide on a final course of action in early next year.

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