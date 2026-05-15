Arbutus Arts Festival, tradition for generations of families, returns Sunday

ARBUTUS, Md. — The Arbutus Arts Festival returns this Sunday, bringing about 300 vendors, live music, food, and activities for youngsters to East Drive in Arbutus.

The festival, which has run for more than half a century, draws vendors from the local community and up and down the East Coast. Attendees can support artists and musicians, and children can enjoy pony rides, free crafts, and games.

Sue Miller has volunteered with the festival for about 30 years and has chaired it for 16.

"People say it's like my child, so maybe it is. I'm attached to it. It's a lot of work, but it comes out to the community, and everybody looks forward to it. So it means a lot," Miller said.

Arbutus Arts Festival

Revenue from the festival goes back into the community, including funding for a mural visible at the entrance to East Drive. Planning for the event began in the winter.

Arbutus Arts Festival

"It means a lot to the community, big day, biggest thing in Arbutus. Everybody looks forward to come out, have fun," Miller said.

Jeff Hughes, a Pasadena native, has attended the festival five years in a row.

"I love it, it's like the town becomes a giant party. There's music, there's food, there's great art for everyone. It's an event," Hughes said.

Hughes said that while the financial opportunity is valuable, connecting with people is what he values most.

"I really enjoy talking to customers that come in, a lot of them are return customers year after year, which is always nice. I always meet great vendors and people, and it's really about the social aspect of it," Hughes said.

Miller said the quality of the artists is a key reason attendees and vendors return each year.

"I think it's wonderful for them. A good opportunity, and we have such great artists. It gives them the incentive to come back, too," Miller said.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

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