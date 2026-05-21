Apparent murder-suicide at Catonsville home under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are now investigating the fatal shooting that happened in Catonsville on May 14 as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the unit block of Hillside Road and found 21-year-old Kaylie Logston dead with a gunshot wound.

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During the investigation, police learned a man that was in relationship with Logston was being treated at a hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That man, later identified as 22-year-old Sean Vanlandingham, is believed to be the suspect in this case, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on May 16.