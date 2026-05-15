UPDATE 5/15/2026 10 AM: Police have now identified the woman found dead in a Catonsville home Thursday as 21-year-old Kaylie Logston.
Police also learned during their investigation that a man Logston was in a relationship with was being treated at a hospital for what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man sustained those injuries at the 10000 block of Wincopin Circle.
Woman killed in Catonsville home identified
While the man is only identified as a "subject" by the police, they added that they are not seeking any additional suspects.
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ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was found dead in a Catsonsville home Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the unit block of Hillside Road around 3pm.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers would arrive to the home, finding a woman dead with a gunshot wound.
Officials say there is no threat to the community at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-4636 (INFO).