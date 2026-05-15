UPDATE 5/15/2026 10 AM: Police have now identified the woman found dead in a Catonsville home Thursday as 21-year-old Kaylie Logston.

Police also learned during their investigation that a man Logston was in a relationship with was being treated at a hospital for what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man sustained those injuries at the 10000 block of Wincopin Circle.

Woman killed in Catonsville home identified Police ID woman killed in Catonsville

While the man is only identified as a "subject" by the police, they added that they are not seeking any additional suspects.

———

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was found dead in a Catsonsville home Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the unit block of Hillside Road around 3pm.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers would arrive to the home, finding a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-4636 (INFO).