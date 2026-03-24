Animal Services officers rescue dog thrown 100 feet in vehicle strike — now he needs you

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Animal Services officers recently rescued a dog from a dangerous situation — and now he needs a home.

On March 12, a rottweiler now named Trooper was struck by a vehicle near the I-695/I-795 overpass.

Baltimore County

The impact sent him tumbling nearly 100 feet down a steep, muddy embankment, though he miraculously suffered no fractures.

Officers Jacob Collins and Hannah Sterrett, along with their supervisor Shelby Schultz, responded in the middle of a rainy, snowy day to reach the injured dog.

They carefully carried him up the embankment so he could receive emergency care.

Baltimore County

Trooper is now recovering on medication and in safe hands. Baltimore County officials describe him as a "sweetheart" who is in need of a foster or rescue placement.

If you're interested in giving Trooper a home, contact Baltimore County Animal Services at 410-887-7297.