PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police have identified the officer shot Sunday morning in Pikesville as Officer P. Catalfamo; he remains in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma, police said.

Police responded to a call Sunday morning for a suspicious person exposing themselves near Milford Mill Road, along a trail close to the Beltway. A suspect reportedly shot at officers, and police returned fire.

Catalfamo was rushed to Shock Trauma following the shooting. A bystander was also shot, and was described Monday as having a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officer shot in Pikesville identified; still recovering at Shock Trauma Officer shot in Pikesville identified

Police say two officers fired their weapons during the incident, but Catalfamo was not one of them.

"This case highlights how dangerous policing is in America these days, and it's unpredictable," McCullough said Sunday.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police ambushed by gunfire along Milford Mill Road

The shooting drew concern from the Pikesville community. Dan Brody, who leads the Pikesville Improvement Corporation, was setting up for an art festival Sunday morning when he heard the news.

"What was going through the mind is just, concern. When we were hearing the news coming in, we were concerned about the police officers, obviously, the pedestrian that was involved, and you know this is a small town, what's going on?" Brody said.

Brody has lived in Pikesville his entire life and said incidents like this are rare.

"This is not often. I've lived in Pikesville my entire life. This is very unusual," Brody said.

The Pikesville Improvement Corporation's work includes building relationships with Baltimore County Police, whose precinct sits on Milford Mill Road, about a mile and a half from the shooting scene. Brody said the incident was a surprise for everyone.

"Our community, the number one thing at the festival and after in communication, was concern the community has for the police officers, and understanding on how hard their job is, and what they do on a day to day basis. We really appreciate them," Brody said.

The suspect and bystander are also recovering. Police say they will release the suspect's name once charges are filed.

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