4-year-old dies after being rescued from burning Parkville home

PARKVILLE, Md. — A 4-year-old has died following a Tuesday night house fire in Parkville.

The Baltimore County Fire Department identified the child as 4-year-old Wyatt Martin.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Comet Court around 10:46pm.

Two people were reported trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters discovered Martin and an adult inside a bathroom experiencing cardiac arrest.

Martin died that night at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The adult remains in critical condition.

This marks Baltimore County's second fire related death of 2026. Both incidents have been in Parkville.

On Sunday night 76-year-old Julia Ann Anderson died after her basement caught fire on Weston Avenue.

While that fire was caused by discarded smoking materials, investigators have not determined what ignited flames at Comet Court.