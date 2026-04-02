OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A $424,000 overnight resurfacing project on Reisterstown Road will begin as soon as Monday, state highway officials said Thursday.

Crews will resurface 1.6 miles of the busy state highway, also known as Route 140, which carries tens of thousands of drivers daily from Carroll and Northwest Baltimore counties to the Beltway and the city.

1.6 miles of busy Reisterstown Road to be resurfaced in overnight project 1.6 miles of busy Reisterstown Road to be resurfaced in overnight project

The Maryland State Highway Administration project will stretch from Crossroads Drive and Village Queen Drive northwest to Painters Mill Road, near the Wegmans shopping center.

Work will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; crews will replace the old asphalt and re-stripe the road. The goal is to complete the project by late June.

"This will address [potholes] too. We did go out and patch them, of course, but they're temporary fixes. This is a permanent fix for 1.6 miles of it," Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for the State Highway Administration, told WMAR-2 News.

The overnight schedule and single-lane closures are designed to minimize disruptions along the heavy business corridor.

"Single lane closures, it's going to be night work, so we stay out of people's way. We understand it's a very heavy business corridor there and one of the main areas to come in from Carroll County. So we're cognizant of that. We're trying to stay out of people's way," Gischlar added.

For drivers traveling the road at night, the state recommends using Route 795 as an alternative route.

"It makes me feel good, because at least, to know, especially in this climate and the times that we’re in, it makes me feel our tax dollars are being spent in the right way," Ron Shields, a driver, told WMAR-2 News.

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