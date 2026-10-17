Maryland’s late comeback falls short in 37-30 loss to Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland entered Saturday looking for its first home victory over a Big Ten opponent in nearly two years. Instead, a promising first half gave way to another conference loss as Rutgers rallied to beat the Terps 37-30 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland has now lost eight consecutive home games against Big Ten opponents since beating USC on Oct. 19, 2024.

The Terps struck first with help from their defense. Baltimore native and St. Frances Academy alum Zion Elee came around the edge for a third-down sack, forcing a fumble and helping set up Maryland with favorable field position.

Quarterback Malik Washington capitalized, connecting with Preston Howard for a 25-yard one-handed catch. Three plays later, Baltimore native and fellow St. Frances alum Damon Hall Jr. scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 1-yard run, giving Maryland a 7-0 lead.

With the game tied at 7 early in the second quarter, Jamare Glasker intercepted Rutgers to again give Maryland’s offense a short field. Washington later connected with Dorian Fleming for a 3-yard touchdown and a 14-7 advantage.

Special teams then provided one of Maryland’s biggest plays of the afternoon.

After Rutgers scored a touchdown to pull within a point, Trey Reddick blocked the extra-point attempt. Glasker recovered the ball and returned it to the opposite end zone for two points, turning what could have been a 14-14 game into a 16-13 Maryland lead. It marked the Terps’ first score of that kind since 2022.

Maryland added to its advantage before halftime. Chris Durr Jr. took a reverse 16 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, sending the Terps into the locker room ahead 23-13.

But Maryland could not maintain that momentum.

Rutgers kicked a field goal in the third quarter, Maryland missed a field-goal attempt, and the Scarlet Knights later scored a touchdown to tie the game at 23 entering the fourth.

After Maryland went three-and-out, Rutgers took advantage of a short field and scored a touchdown to grab its first lead of the game. The Terps went three-and-out again, and Rutgers followed with another touchdown drive to build a two-score lead with just over four minutes remaining.

Maryland finally answered with a 95-yard touchdown drive. Washington found DeJuan Williams for a 10-yard score with just over two minutes left, cutting Rutgers’ lead to seven.

The Terps got the ball back with less than two minutes remaining and drove into the red zone with a chance to tie.

On fourth down from the Rutgers 11-yard line, Washington found Fleming in the end zone, but Fleming was ruled out of bounds. The play went to review, and the ruling was upheld, sealing Maryland’s 37-30 loss.

Afterward, head coach Mike Locksley was asked what he would want his Maryland tenure to be known for if it proved to be his final game with the program.

“I won't even get into that,” Locksley said. “As I said, I'm here for these players. Super convicted. The only thing I'm concerned about is doing my very best for them until they tell me I can't, and those players continue to give me, and I'll continue to give them my best.”

Washington also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the program.

“If the scenario arises, the scenario arises. We'll deal with it. If it doesn't arise, it doesn't arise. We'll deal with it either way,” Washington said. “Regardless, it's about the team, it's about us together as a unit no matter what goes on.”

Maryland falls to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play. The Terps enter their bye week before their next scheduled game against Illinois on Oct. 31.

The loss also leaves Maryland 2-20 against Big Ten opponents over the past three seasons.