Calvin Harris bringing first North American headline tour to Baltimore in 2027

BALTIMORE — Calvin Harris is coming to Baltimore as part of his first headlining tour across North America.

The DJ and producer will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, April 2, 2027, according to Live Nation.

Baltimore is one of 18 stops on the tour, which begins April 1 in Boston and includes shows across the United States and Canada.

Fans will have several chances to get tickets.

A Spotify presale begins Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., followed by an artist presale Tuesday, Oct. 20 at noon. Fans can sign up for artist presale access through Calvin Harris' website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Oct. 22 at noon.

The Baltimore concert will be Harris' second stop on the tour, which continues through May with its final scheduled show in Los Angeles.

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