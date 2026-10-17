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Calvin Harris bringing first North American headline tour to Baltimore in 2027

Calvin Harris OK after car crash
Rich Fury
<p>FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015 file photo, Calvin Harris performs at the We Can Survive Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Harris is resting after he was involved in a car accident Friday, May 21, 2016 and sustained minor injuries. His publicist said Saturday that Harris was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck ìin a collisionî in Los Angeles. Further details were not provided.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP,file)</p>
Calvin Harris OK after car crash
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BALTIMORE — Calvin Harris is coming to Baltimore as part of his first headlining tour across North America.

The DJ and producer will perform at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, April 2, 2027, according to Live Nation.

Baltimore is one of 18 stops on the tour, which begins April 1 in Boston and includes shows across the United States and Canada.

Fans will have several chances to get tickets.

A Spotify presale begins Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., followed by an artist presale Tuesday, Oct. 20 at noon. Fans can sign up for artist presale access through Calvin Harris' website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Oct. 22 at noon.

The Baltimore concert will be Harris' second stop on the tour, which continues through May with its final scheduled show in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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