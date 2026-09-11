This week in Matter for Mallory: Copper thieves knock residents offline and State Farm gives customers refunds

BALTIMORE — This week, Mallory is digging into two issues affecting Marylanders: why copper thieves keep knocking Cecil County residents offline, and why an email offering State Farm customers money back isn't necessarily a scam.

☎️ Copper thieves keep knocking Cecil County residents offline

Copper wire thefts are surging in Cecil County, repeatedly leaving some residents without phone and interne service. Maryland State Police say reported thefts involving Verizon telephone wire have climbed from about 51 last year to 78 this year, while Verizon says Cecil County is now the hardest-hit area in Maryland.

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Copper thieves keep knocking Cecil County residents offline

💰 State Farm is giving customers money back. One Maryland household received $385

An email promising money back from your insurance company might sound like a scam, but this one is real. State Farm is returning $5 billion to qualifying auto insurance customers, and about 895,000 vehicles in Maryland are eligible. One Matter for Mallory for viewer checked before deleting the suspicious-looking email - and her household ended up receiving $385

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State Farm is actually giving customers money back. One Maryland household received $385

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: An unexpected email offering money should raise a red flag- but don't automatically assume it's fake. Instead of clicking on the link, contact the company directly using a trusted phone number or website to find out whether the offer is legitimate.