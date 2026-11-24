BALTIMORE, MD — Maryland families will soon have access to paid family and medical leave, though they will need to wait a bit longer despite the law passing in 2022.

Starting in January 2027, workers and employers will begin paying into the state's new Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. Benefits will become available in 2028, guaranteeing up to 12 weeks of paid time off for qualifying events including pregnancy, adoption, or severe illness.

"Starting in January 2027, it's an insurance system, so people will start paying into the system. Employers have choices. They can do this through the state plan, purchase their own plan, or self-insure, but if you're part of the state plan, workers may see half of the contribution coming out of their paycheck," said Portia Wu, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor.

The state says the average worker will pay less than $1 a day and can receive up to $1,000 a week in benefits.

"The amount is really wage replacement, and the idea is it's giving you part of your paycheck, so people will stay attached to their jobs and can return after their medical condition or whatever it is, is resolved. That's based on a sliding scale based on your existing income and on how much you paid in," Wu said.

The program is mandatory for all employers in the state. Workers who believe they are being denied benefits they are owed can contact the state for assistance.

"This is a requirement for all employers in the state. And so if an employee finds that, wait a second, I'm being denied leave, I believe I'm owed, or I'm not getting the benefits, I'm not receiving the checks that I should be, they can reach out to the state and let us know, and we will help enforce the law regardless of whether it's the state plan or the employer's plan," Wu said.

Maryland is joining 14 other states that already offer a similar program. The state says 50,000 employers are already signed up, and officials are working to enroll more before the end of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.