Rash Field Park reopens in Baltimore with pickleball courts, beach volleyball and more

BALTIMORE, Md. — Rash Field Park in Baltimore City is officially reopened after transformations that now include pickleball courts, a beachfront area and a fitness zone.

Waterfront Partnership celebrated the grand opening of the newly expanded park Wednesday. The ribbon cutting marked the completion of the second phase of the waterfront park.

"This is a park for all of Baltimore and so today we fully open Rash Field with more space more recreation, more trees, more plants and habitats more shade and more opportunities for everyone to enjoy it," one official said.

In addition to the nature feel of the park, there are several spaces for outdoor activities including pickleball and beach volleyball. There is also a fitness area and kayaking in the Inner Harbor.

"This is exactly what it looks like when we get things right cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, but only when everybody is involved in that process, and that is exactly what Waterfront Partnership did here," another official said.

The expansion of Rash Field Park is the result of collaboration by the city and state, but officials say the designs come from the community and what neighbors want from the waterfront park.

Rash Field Park reopens in Baltimore with new amenities

Many people say they are excited about this second phase and have waited a long time to see the area transformed.

"I think finally today after more than a decade, I can take people here myself like how we have a other harbors with all of the green in the shade the environmental education educational component the celebration of the history of Baltimore this place that brings people together," one attendee said.

City officials say they hope the space invites people from all over to visit Baltimore's harbor more than before.

"We want families from Park Heights Federal Hill from Hamilton everywhere over to Hollandtown coming down to enjoy their park and as we continue to re-imagine the harbor and revitalize this waterfront phase 2 is taking us to the next level," an official said.

The celebration of Rash Field's reopening continues throughout the week with several events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.