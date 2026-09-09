Speed humps spark debate in Towson neighborhood

TOWSON. MD. — Neighbors living on Stevenson Lane in Towson are unfortunately used to people speeding down their road.

Resident Patsy Pahr spoke with WMAR-2 News about the issue.

"This is a cut through between York Road and Goucher Boulevard and everybody takes it and they want to get there fast," Pahr said.

She said neighbors have always wanted to fix it, especially after the problem reared its ugly head in March when a car crashed into a home in the community.

"The car ended up in their living room because the woman was trying to make the light at York Road."

So, in came the speed humps up and down the road.

While some neighbors off camera sang praises about the humps' contribution to safety, Patsy had a slightly different viewpoint.

"I think they're pretty abrupt. You can't even go the speed limit, you have to slow down to about 18 and the speed limit is 25."

Other neighbors who declined to be on camera also told WMAR-2 News that the noise from big trucks going over the humps is bothersome.

At the same time, Pahr understands why something like the humps would be needed to protect children in the area.

"We raise three children in this house and my neighbor across the street raised two children and they were friends and just to get them across the street, we were afraid they would cross without us. It's dangerous."

She told us that instead of the humps, she would like to see a speed camera on her end of the street.

