Ravens prepare for season opener in Indianapolis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are deep into their Week 1 preparations ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, but coaches and players say getting ready for the first game of the year presents challenges unlike any other week.

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said the early part of the season is a guessing game for every team, since no one has seen what opponents are capable of on the field yet.

"You get to training camp and it's this blind race. You don't know where anybody else is and all you can really focus on is the process and what's in front of you every day. That's really what we've tried to do. You get your first snapshot of really where you're at in that first game."

For the defense, the challenge is even more specific. Preseason games have been the only opportunities for players to tackle at full speed, and starters who sat out the preseason haven't made a live tackle since last season. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver said every defense in the NFL is dealing with the same concern.

"It's something every defensive coach in the National Football League is worried about right now. We've done everything except the actual act. We've had a lot of drill work added obviously in practice and you just hope that training shows up come Sunday."

Wide receiver Zay Flowers said starters are eager to get back on the field, but acknowledged the unique nature of a season opener.

"First game of the season, there's a lot of the first time. The starters playing so just like small details, taking care of the ball, finishing whatever your assignment is. So things like that."

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman said he is not sure when he might hear whether the NFL will discipline him following his offseason arrest in June, but he expects to play Sunday.

#Ravens WR Rashod Bateman said he's not sure when the NFL may issue discipline (such as a suspension or fine) after his June arrest in Georgia. He said: "Whatever the consequences are, I'll deal with it." pic.twitter.com/XAZlFdttse — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) September 9, 2026

Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was seen on the practice field participating in individual drills with other defensive linemen. He continues to ramp up, but his availability for Sunday remains unclear.

#Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike was listed as a limited participant in practice and his status for Sunday's opener against the Colts is still unknown. Here's some video of how he looked on the field today in individual drills. pic.twitter.com/Pbnnc9N3FS — Avi Carr-Gloth (@avicarrgloth) September 9, 2026

The Ravens kick off the 2026 season Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts at 1 p.m.

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