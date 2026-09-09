Joppatowne businesses now eligible for revitalization funding along Route 40

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A 291-acre stretch of Route 40 in Joppatowne is now eligible for state revitalization funding after receiving a "sustainable community" designation from the State of Maryland.

The designation makes business owners, property owners and community partners eligible for funding to reinvest in dilapidated, vacant and half-empty structures along the corridor, which runs from Mountain Road south to Joppa Farm Road. The funding does not cover new construction.

Edgewood has had access to similar revitalization money for eight years, but the designation is new for Joppatowne.

Philip Buchanan, who operates Wheel Deals Truck and Tire Repair along the Route 40 corridor, said existing businesses stand to benefit.

"If they were to fix it up? I guess so, I mean the more than the economy grows, I guess the more I would grow," Buchanan said.

The designated area includes a former window tinting building that now houses Self Made Studios, a tattoo shop. Owner Todd Rasel welcomed the news.

"Things are a little rough now-a-days so any funding, any help would be incredible you know," Rasel said.

The designation runs for five years, giving businesses along the corridor time to apply for funding that was previously unavailable to them.

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