Police identify second body pulled from Inner Harbor this year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have identified the body of the man who was pulled from the Inner Harbor.

Frank Owens, 59, was pulled from the water on May 8.

Police say a cause of death has not been determined yet.

Owens is the second body to be pulled from the water this year.

Branson Oduor, last seen around 1 a.m. on April 3 near The Horse You Came In On bar in Fells Point, was pulled from the Harbor on April 14.

Exactly how Oduor ended up dead in the water remains under investigation.

One week before Owens was pulled from the water, police identified another body that was found.

Franklin Roosevelt Daniels was found inside a car pulled from the Inner Harbor in July 2025. He had been reported missing 11 years ago from Montgomery County when he was about 38 years old.

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Police also reported at the time that it appeared the vehicle had been submerged for several years.