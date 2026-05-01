Body pulled from Inner Harbor in car last summer identified as missing man

BALTIMORE, Md. — Police have identified the man whose body was found inside a car pulled from the Inner Harbor last July as Franklin Roosevelt Daniels.

He'd been reported missing 11 years ago from Montgomery County when he was about 38 years old.

On July 24, 2025, BPD's Underwater Recovery Team pulled a Honda Odyssey out of the harbor at the 500 block of East Pratt Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police find body inside of vehicle pulled from Baltimore Inner Harbor Police find body inside of vehicle pulled from Baltimore Inner Harbor

The vehicle was about 22 feet underwater.

Once the van was pulled out, they found a body, now identified as Daniels, inside.

The vehicle had been reported missing in December 2014 from Waldorf, Maryland.

Police also reported at the time that it appeared the vehicle had been submerged for several years.