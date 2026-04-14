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Body pulled Tuesday morning from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Body Pulled from Harbor
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Body Pulled from Harbor
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BALTIMORE — A body was discovered in the water at Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday morning.

Baltimore Police say the body was pulled around 8:10am along the 500 block of E. Pratt Street.

Harbor rescue

It's unclear how the person ended up in the water, and what caused their death.

"The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity and cause of death," police said in an email to WMAR-2 News.

harbor pull

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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