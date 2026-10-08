No charges filed after crash involving 12-year-old driver that killed motorcyclist

BALTIMORE, Md. — There is no evidence, just wisps of crime scene tape at the intersection on West North Avenue in West Baltimore where a stolen vehicle driven by a 12-year-old struck and killed 69-year-old Barry Wright, Senior, and now, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates says there will be no justice in the form of criminal charges thanks to the state’s juvenile justice reforms.

“Due to the age of the driver and thanks to the Maryland General Assembly, there is nothing that we can do to hold this young person accountable for the death of Mr. Wright,” said Bates.

Bates read from what otherwise might have been the victim’s son’s impact statement, but he says there will be no trial and no day of reckoning for the young driver.

“There’s nothing we can do," Bates said. "We’ll look to see what, if anything, we can do to hold the parents accountable, but the laws really don’t even allow us to do that.”

Cases filed with the Department of Juvenile Services involving children 10 years of age or older can determine if court action or family services are needed, but that rings hollow for the city’s top prosecutor.

“Now, some will say there’s a CINS petition. Now, police, they have a right and they have a duty, and they did their job to make sure they reported CINS petition," Bates said. "But as we already said, he’s already under the supervision of DJS, so what are we doing here?”

A critical question at a time when violent crime numbers are falling in the city, yet juveniles are committing adult-like crimes with legislative impunity.

“If you’re going to allegedly steal a vehicle, then you’re going to drive it, then you’re going to run the red light and then you’re going to take a life?” said Bates, “You got to be held accountable.”