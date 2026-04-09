Maryland announces settlement with DALI ship owners over Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — A big development more than two years after a cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge causing its collapse.

On Thursday the Maryland Attorney General's Office said it reached a "settlement in principle," with the DALI ship's owners and operators, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd.

The tragic incident left six construction workers dead, also causing Maryland to endure millions in financial losses.

Maryland sued back in September of 2024, alleging negligence and incompetence.

While Grace and Synergy have denied any wrongdoing, they agreed one month later to settle a similar lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice for $101,980,000 million.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released no figures here, stating "the settlement is being finalized."

His office did however clarify this settlement does "not resolve any claims the State may have against the shipbuilder, Hyundai."

As it stands now, the price tag to rebuild the bridge is between $4.3 and $5.2 billion, with an anticipated reopening date of 2030.

Last December the NTSB officially ruled the crash was caused by "a loss of electrical power (blackout), due to a loose signal wire connection to a terminal block stemming from the improper installation of wire-label banding."

