NTSB releases final report on Key Bridge collapse investigation

BALTIMORE, Md. — More than a year and a half after a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, the NTSB has released its final report.

In the report, the NTSB found that the probable cause of the crash "was a loss of electrical power (blackout), due to a loose signal wire connection to a terminal block stemming from the improper installation of wire-label banding.."

Six highway workers who were on the bridge that night died as a result of the bridge collapse.

"Also contributing to the loss of life," writes the NTSB, "was the lack of effective and immediate communications to notify the highway workers to evacuate the bridge."

The 259-page report issued 25 new findings and several new recommendations to different agencies and companies.

These findings were discussed and voted on during a hearing last month.