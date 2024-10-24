DALI owner, operator reaches $100 million settlement over Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the owner and operator of the DALI in response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited have agreed to pay $101,980,000 million to resolve a civil claim from the United States.

The settlement money will go to the U.S. Treasury and several agencies affected by the collapse.

“Nearly seven months after one of the worst transportation disasters in recent memory, which claimed six lives and caused untold damage, we have reached an important milestone with today’s settlement,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer.

The settlement does not include any damages for the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

On Sept. 18, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, seeking over $100 million in damages from Grace Ocean and Synergy.

In their filing, the DOJ lists a number of avoidable failures, placing direct responsibility on the ship's owner and manager.

"The electrical and mechanical systems on the DALI were improperly maintained and configured in a way that violated safety regulations and norms for international shipping," U.S. Attorneys wrote. "Those responsible for the vessel must be held fully accountable for the catastrophic harm they caused, and punitive damages should be imposed to deter such misconduct."