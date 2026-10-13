Man charged in 3 armed carjackings targeting ride-hailing drivers in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man is facing charges after Baltimore police say he used ride-hailing services to target drivers in three armed carjackings.

Caron Davis, 23, is charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a violent crime and several other offenses, according to charging documents.

The investigation began Sept. 19, when a Baltimore Sedan Services driver was sent to pick up a customer in the 1500 block of Montpelier Street.

The driver told police a man got into the back seat, pulled out a handgun, and told him not to touch anything and to get out of the car. The man then drove away in the driver's 2004 Toyota Camry, according to charging documents. The driver's Samsung cellphone and tablet remained in the vehicle.

Police said two similar incidents involving Baltimore Sedan Services drivers were reported on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. In both cases, investigators said a man requested a ride and then took the drivers' vehicles at gunpoint.

Investigators say they traced the internet-based phone numbers used to request the rides through account, IP address, and Apple records, ultimately linking the calls to Davis and his iPhone.

Police also reviewed body-camera video from an unrelated August call involving Davis. According to charging documents, the video showed him using what appeared to be an iPhone to request a ride from 1509 Montpelier Street, the same pickup address used in the Sept. 19 carjacking. Baltimore Sedan Services later confirmed it received a ride request from that address around the same time.

Investigators said records obtained from Apple later identified Davis as the subscriber associated with the email address and iPhone used to request the sedan rides.

An arrest warrant for Davis was issued Oct. 6. Court records included in the charging documents show the warrant was served Oct. 8.

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