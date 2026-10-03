M&T Bank Stadium to host Baltimore's first-ever Supercross race in 2027

BALTIMORE — M&T Bank Stadium will trade the football field for a Supercross track when the racing series debuts in Baltimore in 2027.

The 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship schedule was revealed Thursday, with Baltimore among 16 cities hosting Supercross races.

The last time a Supercross race was held in the region was in 1983 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.

Supercross won't be the only motorsports event taking over M&T Bank Stadium next April. Monster Jam is scheduled for April 17, exactly one week after Supercross makes its Baltimore debut on April 10.

Tickets and more information are available through Supercross. Presale starts Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 am.

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