Family of autistic man killed by Howard County police sues, claiming federal disability law violations

BALTIMORE, Md. — The family of an autistic man killed by Howard County police earlier this year claims in a new lawsuit that the county and the officers who opened fire violated his rights under federal disability law.

On February 28, Howard County police officers shot at Alex LaMorie 12 times outside Patuxent Commons in Columbia, killing him after he had walked toward officers with a knife in hand.

Just minutes prior, he had called 911 after becoming the victim of a sextortion cyber scam and threatened self-harm. He had also called his mom, Jill Harrington, but she arrived on scene too late.

Victim reporting extortion scam leads to deadly police shooting

"He was the Robin to my Batman, my partner and all things superhero and comics. My companion, but most of all, as he called himself, self-identified, my beloved son. He's now gone forever," Harrington said. "What crime did he commit? Being frightened? Being victimized for asking for help?" Harrington said.

Harrington has previously questioned if law enforcement did everything they could to prevent the fatal encounter.

"This is a military veteran, first responder family. This is a family that understands that [although] the use of force is sometimes appropriate, it is not always appropriate. The use of deadly force is the last option, not the only option," stepfather U.S. Army Lt. Colonel David Carey said.

"After a lifetime of service, I'm left struggling to reconcile my service with this unnecessary loss of life," he added.

In the federal claim filed Thursday, the family alleges the county failed to modify its emergency response to preserve LaMorie's life.

None of the officers on scene, including Joseph Riebau, Joel Rodriguez and Cody Bostic, had Tasers, and no efforts appeared to have been made that night to contact Grassroots or Humanim, the mobile crisis units the county contracts with.

"The heavy-handed, uncoordinated, force-first response of patrol officers armed with guns but without the proper less-lethal options and mental health support was fuel on the fire," the suit reads.

Autism advocates like Rae Haight, who is diagnosed as autistic and a PHD candidate for autism studies at Towson University, have called for greater change.

"From personal experience, I'm afraid of asking for help and being harmed and I know I'm not alone in this," Haight said. "I know so many people with disabilities who are more afraid of what may happen to them if they call for help than of the crisis they're experiencing."

RELATED: Attorney General’s Office finds no criminal wrongdoing in police shooting of autistic man

Howard County Police criminally cleared in shooting death of autistic man

"This is a well-known and well-documented problem with individuals with disabilities being disproportionately subjected to unnecessary use of force by police officers," attorney Jamie Strawbridge said.

Following the shooting, Howard County purchased additional Tasers. WMAR-2 News has learned the department now has 330 total. But that's still about 170 short if it were to arm all 500 officers currently on the force.

The department's internal investigation is ongoing.

County spokesperson Safa Hira stated the county does not comment on pending litigation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.