Dry through the weekend!

Good morning, happy Friday!
It's looking like a great forecast today. Sunshine the 70s and nothing to stop the holiday momentum. Conditions do change a bit as a cold front looks to slide through. No rain expected, but cooler and breezy conditions arrive for the festivities Saturday and Sunday.
Stay safe for the holiday!
Overnight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.