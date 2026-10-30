Dry through the weekend!

Good morning, happy Friday!

It's looking like a great forecast today. Sunshine the 70s and nothing to stop the holiday momentum. Conditions do change a bit as a cold front looks to slide through. No rain expected, but cooler and breezy conditions arrive for the festivities Saturday and Sunday.

Stay safe for the holiday!

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.