Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake marks 45 years of helping families become homeowners

BALTIMORE, Md. — Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake celebrated 45 years of helping individuals become homeowners on Tuesday evening.

The organization has built hundreds of homes in Baltimore and the surrounding region, and it is continuing to build more.

"Everybody needs a decent place to live, and that's part of our mantra is we want to make sure that everybody has an affordable house and has equity to go through the rest of their life," said Mike Posko, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake.

People in the program are making between 30 and 80% of the area median income. It takes about 8 months to a year to complete the program, which includes hours building homes.

"When they go through our program, which takes about 8 months to a year, they will get what's equivalent to a 0% mortgage, and that's what makes it affordable for them," Posko said.

For partner family member Tanorah St. John, the hands-on work of building homes gave her more than a place to live.

"So I did 250 hours of sweat equity. I learned a lot. It really was a great confidence booster," St. John said.

The organization is currently building in about eight neighborhoods, including 27 homes in Baltimore City and projects in Anne Arundel County, Howard County and Annapolis.

St. John encouraged others to see if they qualify.

"It's really just a tremendous program. It's a great opportunity and I think it's worth finding out if you're eligible for because you just can't go wrong, it's, it's a win-win," St. John said.

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