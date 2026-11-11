BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another unseasonably mild day is ahead with highs in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will gradually increase later today ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the area on Thursday. There will be a big dip in the temperature department after Thursday. Friday is trending colder but drier. Chilly and blustery conditions are expected this weekend with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds relax early next week, but temperatures remain below normal.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.