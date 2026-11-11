Baltimore veterans find community support and a path forward at transitional housing program on Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — For Maurice Boone, Veterans Day is about more than looking back at his years in uniform.

Boone served in the United States Army from 1978 to 1985. But decades later, he found himself facing another battle.

"Sometimes we fall in hard times, and I think we need support to get back on our feet because we served, we served in the service," Boone said.

Boone moved into the Baltimore Station in September, living alongside 52 other veterans. The residential and transitional housing program helps veterans experiencing homelessness while recovering from substance abuse and mental health challenges.

"I'm glad that I'm here because it gives me a chance to get back on my feet," Boone said.

Ahead of Veterans Day, and for the fourth year, Sarah Caruso and her team of volunteers along with staff at Mercy Medical Center spent the day at the Baltimore Station, making sure these veterans know their community hasn't forgotten them.

Volunteers served up barbecue, handed out brand-new jackets, hats, gloves and socks, and even offered free haircuts.

"We have beef barbecue, chicken barbecue, baked beans, cornbread, pie," said volunteer Patty O'Brien.

O'Brien said the event reflects a deeper calling.

"That's what we're called to do. We're called to live the gospel and that gospel is caring for those in need. They're happy we're here. I think they feel a sense of people do care about them," O'Brien said.

Executive Director Kim Callari says veterans can live at the Baltimore Station for up to two years while working toward their goals, from education and job training to permanent housing.

"It shows our men that the community cares. It helps so much. Their self-esteem, their self-worth," Callari said. "These men and women have put their lives on the line for us, and I feel like it's the least that I can do is to help them get back on their feet."

Federal data shows 32,495 veterans across the country were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2025. That number has dropped more than 56% since 2010.

Programs like the Baltimore Station are working to help veterans like Boone take that next step.

"We can save our money. Then when we get our apartment, we can get our furniture, whatever we need to support us when we leave here," Boone said.

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