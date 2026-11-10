New speed camera near Arlington Elementary to activate Monday

BALTIMORE, Md. — Drivers in Baltimore have a new speed camera to watch out for near Arlington Elementary School.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says speed camera implementation will begin on or about Monday, November 16, in the 3000 to 3500 blocks of West Northern Parkway in both directions.

The new camera is part of an effort to improve safety in school zones, with this location in the area of Arlington Elementary School.

Fines vary depending on how far over the speed limit a driver is going, ranging from $40 to $425.

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