Marylanders needed $186 million in energy assistance over the last year

BALTIMORE, MD — Maryland residents struggling with rising BGE bills have options, from state grants to energy audits, but experts say the time to act is now.

Laurel Peltier, chair of Maryland's limited-income utility coalition, said the first step for anyone facing a large past-due balance or a termination notice is to look into available grant programs.

"I would say for people who are really worried about their bill, the number one thing is if you're either have a termination notice, or you have a big past due balance is to say, can I access grant programs within the state," Peltier said.

State energy assistance for lower-income households

For households below a certain income threshold, Peltier points to the Maryland Office of Home Energy Assistance Programs. A family of four must earn less than $5,500 per month before taxes to qualify.

"You will get grants that are sent from the state straight to your BGE bill. You also get a 55 day termination hold if you apply for energy assistance," Peltier said.

For households that earn too much to qualify for state assistance, the Fuel Fund offers another path. The program works with customers to pay off overdue balances. The household pays a portion and the Fuel Fund covers the rest.

"It can really help a household kind of get back to zero. That is the goal with fuel fund," Peltier said.

How to lower your bill long-term

As temperatures drop and energy bills climb, Peltier said the root cause of high bills for many households goes beyond rates.

"The rate issue is real, but what is driving the high bills for many people is a home that is too leaky and super old HVAC heating and cooling appliances," Peltier said.

BGE offers two energy audit options: a shorter, free version and a more comprehensive audit for $100. Both help homeowners identify where warm air is escaping. Rebates are available on many of the recommended fixes.

"With high rates right like this, it's just why (not) do it? Like, why waste the money if you can actually make your home more comfortable by making it energy efficient, plug up all those leaks, and then get the best technology in there that uses the least amount of electricity," Peltier said.

Peltier said residents should schedule audits and maintenance now — before severe cold arrives and heating systems are put under the most stress.

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