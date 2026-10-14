Coppin State University holds 5th annual Wellness Walk for cancer awareness

BALTIMORE, Md. — Coppin State University held its fifth annual Wellness Walk on Tuesday evening, bringing together students and community members in support of those impacted by cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dressed in pink and cowboy hats, participants walked in honor of cancer survivors, those who have been lost to the disease, and in recognition of the importance of personal health awareness.

"We're doing it to help support survivors. We're remembering those we've lost, and we're also honoring ourselves to remember to stay in tune to our bodies and know our family histories. It's very important," said Toinette Jenkins, First Lady of Coppin State University.

Jenkins also emphasized the importance of routine screenings and self-checks.

"Don't be afraid to get your annual mammogram. Don't be afraid to do your monthly self-check and don't be afraid to go back should you need that follow up," she said.

This is the second year Coppin State has partnered with the Baltimore City Cancer Program, which offers education, screening, and support services for people in the Baltimore community. You can find more information about the program here.

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