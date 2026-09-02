Baltimore pet lovers get a helping hand from Ravens' Ronnie Stanley and his dog Rico

BALTIMORE — If you've been considering adopting a pet, now might be the perfect time. Ravens star Ronnie Stanley and his dog Rico are sponsoring four days of waived adoption fees at Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

From Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6, Ronnie and Rico are picking up the tab on all adoption fees.

Stanley will even stop by BARCS from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday to meet adopters and spend time with the animals.

“Ronnie has been there for BARCS in just about every way someone can be—he’s an adopter, a donor and, time and time again, has used his platform to bring attention to animals who need homes. He’s the real deal,” said Bailey Deacon, Chief Philanthropy & Communications Officer at BARCS.

Stanley is a two-time BARCS adopter. When he first came to Baltimore in 2016 he visited the shelter and told volunteers he was looking for a “dog that's been here a long time and maybe not-so-adoptable."

That's when he took home 6-year-old Winter, whose name he changed to Lola. She was found dehydrated on a vacant property and has a hanging belly as a result of overbreeding.

A year later, he went back and adopted Rico, a 3-year-old pit mix

He also frequently participates in BARCS' Pawject Runway, where adoptable pets walk the runway with celebrities to raise money for the shelter.