Candy meets craft beer: Goetze’s Caramel Creams inspire new Monument City amber ale

BALTIMORE — Goetze’s Caramel Creams are getting a boozy makeover thanks to a new collaboration with Monument City Brewing.

They are bringing back their Bulls-Eyes Caramel Creams beer collaboration with a new recipe.

This time, it’s a 5.2% ABV amber ale inspired by Goetze’s Caramel Creams candy, with caramel, vanilla and malt flavors. The beer also uses ingredients that are used to make Caramel Creams.

The limited-release beer debuts Friday, Oct. 30, at Monument City Brewing’s Baltimore taproom.

Collins + Co.

The collaboration first launched in 2018 and was previously brewed as a stout. This year, the companies switched to an amber ale.

"We wanted to take a fresh look at this collaboration and introduce something new while staying true to what makes it special," Monument City Brewing founder and CEO Ken Praay said. "Moving from a stout to an amber ale allows us to highlight the caramel and malt flavors in a different way while celebrating our Baltimore roots."

The beer will be available on draft and in 12-ounce cans at Monument City Brewing. Cans will also be sold at Whitey’s Liquors in Linthicum Heights, Wine Source, Canton Crossing and Lighthouse Liquors while supplies last.

Collins + Co.

Monument City Brewing will hold an official launch party for the beer on Friday, Nov. 6, at its brewery at 1 N. Haven Street.

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