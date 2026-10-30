Candy meets craft beer: Goetze’s Caramel Creams inspire new Monument City amber ale

BALTIMORE — Goetze’s Caramel Creams are getting a boozy makeover thanks to a new collaboration with Monument City Brewing.
They are bringing back their Bulls-Eyes Caramel Creams beer collaboration with a new recipe.
This time, it’s a 5.2% ABV amber ale inspired by Goetze’s Caramel Creams candy, with caramel, vanilla and malt flavors. The beer also uses ingredients that are used to make Caramel Creams.
The limited-release beer debuts Friday, Oct. 30, at Monument City Brewing’s Baltimore taproom.
The collaboration first launched in 2018 and was previously brewed as a stout. This year, the companies switched to an amber ale.
"We wanted to take a fresh look at this collaboration and introduce something new while staying true to what makes it special," Monument City Brewing founder and CEO Ken Praay said. "Moving from a stout to an amber ale allows us to highlight the caramel and malt flavors in a different way while celebrating our Baltimore roots."
The beer will be available on draft and in 12-ounce cans at Monument City Brewing. Cans will also be sold at Whitey’s Liquors in Linthicum Heights, Wine Source, Canton Crossing and Lighthouse Liquors while supplies last.
Monument City Brewing will hold an official launch party for the beer on Friday, Nov. 6, at its brewery at 1 N. Haven Street.
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