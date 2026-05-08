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Body pulled from Inner Harbor early Friday morning

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE, Md. — Another body was pulled out of the Inner Harbor early Friday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

RELATED: Body pulled from Baltimore Inner Harbor identified as missing man Branson Oduor

A 911 call came in just after 3:30, reporting a body in the water.

The man's body was pulled out in the 600 block of E Pratt Street.

MORE: Body pulled from Inner Harbor in car last summer identified as missing man

There weren't any signs of injury or trauma to the victim, but his body has been sent to the Medical Examiner to determine who he was and how he died.

This story is developing.

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