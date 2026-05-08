Body pulled from Inner Harbor early Friday morning

BALTIMORE, Md. — Another body was pulled out of the Inner Harbor early Friday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

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A 911 call came in just after 3:30, reporting a body in the water.

The man's body was pulled out in the 600 block of E Pratt Street.

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There weren't any signs of injury or trauma to the victim, but his body has been sent to the Medical Examiner to determine who he was and how he died.

This story is developing.