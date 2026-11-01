Maryland launches paid trades internship program for Baltimore, Carroll County students

Maryland is launching a new paid internship program to give technical high school students hands-on experience in the skilled trades.

The pilot program will begin with six students: three from Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore and three from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

Students will work alongside mentors from the Maryland Department of General Services and gain experience in areas including construction management, engineering, design, HVAC maintenance, and capital planning.

The internships will include work at sites in Carroll County and the Baltimore region. Students will also receive resume support and networking opportunities.

State officials say the goal is to create a pathway for students interested in careers in the trades while helping develop a workforce for Maryland's infrastructure projects.

The state plans to use feedback from students and mentors to adjust the pilot before expanding it in the coming years.

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